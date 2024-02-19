Research Analysts Set Expectations for Encore Wire Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Encore Wire in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $16.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.89. The consensus estimate for Encore Wire’s current full-year earnings is $16.52 per share.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Encore Wire Stock Down 4.6 %

Encore Wire stock opened at $227.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.31. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $138.20 and a 52-week high of $250.00.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

Institutional Trading of Encore Wire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

