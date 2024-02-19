Reviewing BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California BanCorp has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BEO Bancorp and California BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A California BanCorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

California BanCorp has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.42%. Given California BanCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe California BanCorp is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

This table compares BEO Bancorp and California BanCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $36.97 million N/A $8.59 million N/A N/A California BanCorp $114.08 million 1.67 $21.63 million $2.56 8.84

California BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.9% of California BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of California BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BEO Bancorp and California BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A California BanCorp 18.96% 11.74% 1.07%

Summary

California BanCorp beats BEO Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEO Bancorp



BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; Internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

About California BanCorp



California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies. In addition, it provides foreign exchange, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking services. California BanCorp was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

