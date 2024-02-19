Reviewing Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Valley Community Bancorp $109.44 million 1.96 $25.54 million $2.17 8.35 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $57.66 billion 0.46 $5.16 billion $2.19 5.88

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Valley Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

50.6% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Central Valley Community Bancorp and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 0 3 0 0 2.00

Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.15%. Given Central Valley Community Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Central Valley Community Bancorp is more favorable than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Volatility & Risk

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Valley Community Bancorp 23.39% 13.90% 1.04% Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 6.86% 5.43% 0.30%

Summary

Central Valley Community Bancorp beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts. It also provides products, such as commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, inquiry, account status, bill paying, account transfers, and cash management and other customary banking services. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is based in Fresno, California.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions. The company's Investment Bank segment offers debt origination, merger and acquisitions, and equity advisory services. Its Private Bank segment provides payment and account services, and credit and deposit products, as well as investment advice products, such as environmental, social, and governance products. This segment also provides banking, wealth management services, postal and parcel services; and offers support in planning, managing and investing wealth, financing personal and business interests, and servicing institutional and corporate needs. The company's Asset Management segment provides investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, private equity, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; and various other services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, and asset allocation advisory to individuals and institutions. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

