Reviewing Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

Fidelis Insurance and American International Group are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and American International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelis Insurance 58.12% 19.67% 4.24% American International Group 7.78% 10.68% 0.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.6% of Fidelis Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of American International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of American International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelis Insurance $1.52 billion 1.03 $52.60 million N/A N/A American International Group $46.80 billion 1.02 $10.28 billion $4.99 14.04

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and American International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelis Insurance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fidelis Insurance and American International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelis Insurance 0 4 4 0 2.50 American International Group 0 7 8 0 2.53

Fidelis Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $17.06, suggesting a potential upside of 28.00%. American International Group has a consensus price target of $71.82, suggesting a potential upside of 2.55%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fidelis Insurance is more favorable than American International Group.

Summary

American International Group beats Fidelis Insurance on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, and other risk transfer opportunities. The company is also involved in specialty treaty reinsurance, and surety bonds and guarantees activities; and upstream energy, energy liability, and marine businesses; and provision of product recall and contamination, and marketing services. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance. This segment offers marine, energy-related property insurance, aviation, political risk, trade credit, trade finance, and portfolio solutions, as well as operates reinsurance business; voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; and personal auto and personal property insurance. Its Life and Retirement segment offers individual retirement products, including variable, fixed index, and fixed annuities, as well as retail mutual funds; group retirement products comprising record-keeping, plan administrative and compliance services, financial planning, and advisory solutions; life insurance, including term and universal life insurance; and institutional markets products, which includes wrap products, structured settlement, pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, high net worth, and guaranteed investment contract products. It distributes its products through a network of brokers, agents, advisors, banks, and other distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

