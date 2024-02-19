Reviewing First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) & Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) and First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Waterstone Financial and First Niles Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Dividends

Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Waterstone Financial pays out 130.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Waterstone Financial and First Niles Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 5.20% 2.63% 0.43% First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waterstone Financial and First Niles Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $180.39 million 1.48 $9.38 million $0.46 28.13 First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats First Niles Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterstone Financial

(Get Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts. It also provides transaction deposits, interest bearing transaction accounts, demand deposits, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, and time deposits; secured and unsecured lines; commercial real estate construction loans; term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use; and personal term loans and investment services. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also invests in a portfolio of securities include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored and private-label enterprise bonds, collateralized mortgage and municipal obligations, and other debt securities. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

About First Niles Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Niles Financial, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loans, including mortgage and consumer loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides e-statement, bill pay, and night depository services; debit and ATM cards; safe deposit boxes; direct deposits; I.R.A. certificates of deposit and savings accounts; and online banking services. First Niles Financial, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Niles, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.