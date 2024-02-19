Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,050 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 615,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in APA were worth $25,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of APA by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,005,000 after buying an additional 2,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,873,000 after buying an additional 1,696,934 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,245,000 after buying an additional 1,076,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after buying an additional 1,073,681 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

APA Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $31.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.85.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

