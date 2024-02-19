Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 490,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Trimble were worth $26,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Trimble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 2.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB stock opened at $60.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,799,973.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,799,973.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,264 shares of company stock valued at $465,698. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

