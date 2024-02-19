Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $25,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.0 %

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $113.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

