Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 440,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $25,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

NYSE:DINO opened at $60.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.