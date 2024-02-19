Rhumbline Advisers Has $23.70 Million Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Paylocity were worth $23,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

Paylocity Stock Up 1.4 %

PCTY stock opened at $177.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $230.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,235 in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

