Rhumbline Advisers Has $25.04 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $25,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $1,565,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,888,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 43.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 29.8% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 29,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $107.25 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $112.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.