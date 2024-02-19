Rhumbline Advisers Has $25.69 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 840,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,883 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $25,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,220,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $61,172,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 112.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,187,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,212 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $39.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $40.03.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYF. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYF

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.