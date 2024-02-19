Rhumbline Advisers Has $26.19 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 645,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,257 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in EQT were worth $26,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in EQT by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in EQT by 26.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in EQT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EQT. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.54.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $34.70 on Monday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 14.82%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

