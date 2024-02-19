Rhumbline Advisers Has $27.34 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 688,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in US Foods were worth $27,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after buying an additional 80,621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 27.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $49.58 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

