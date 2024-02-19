Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Repligen were worth $25,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,101,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Repligen by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $208.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $211.13.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

