Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 926,681 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,505 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $24,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFG. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $31.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.39. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

