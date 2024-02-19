Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 692,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,638 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in International Paper were worth $24,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after buying an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.5% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,809,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,952,000 after buying an additional 685,850 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,811,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,553,000 after buying an additional 1,011,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,792,000 after buying an additional 215,134 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $38.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

