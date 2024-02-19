Rhumbline Advisers Sells 27,455 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,553,358 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 27,455 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $24,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 64.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLF. Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 0.6 %

CLF stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.04. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.