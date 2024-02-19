Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,456,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Coupang were worth $24,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 22.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,981 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Coupang by 9.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,182,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,922,000 after buying an additional 4,587,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 205.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,287,000 after buying an additional 22,708,662 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Coupang by 7.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,715,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,835,000 after buying an additional 1,936,311 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in Coupang by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 20,283,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,374,000 after buying an additional 849,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,008,646 shares of company stock valued at $461,832,871. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CPNG. UBS Group lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.79.

Coupang Price Performance

Coupang stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.19. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

