Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ITT were worth $24,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in ITT by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of ITT by 6.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 198.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 42,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,732,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITT Stock Down 1.0 %

ITT opened at $123.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.82 and a fifty-two week high of $127.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

