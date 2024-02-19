Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 463,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Service Co. International were worth $26,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,413,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,272,000 after buying an additional 207,004 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Service Co. International by 45.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $71.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $72.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 34,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $2,103,851.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,668,452.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,833. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

