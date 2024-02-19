RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) – Desjardins boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.77.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.88 and a 52-week high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

