Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Schneider National in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Schneider National’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Schneider National’s FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNDR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNDR

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Schneider National by 252.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.