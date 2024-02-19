Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

LPX has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $68.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.83. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

