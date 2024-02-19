Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.19.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays cut Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

SNOW stock opened at $230.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of -85.94 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.25.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,412,922.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,040,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,922.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,040,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,172 shares of company stock valued at $127,356,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Snowflake by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

