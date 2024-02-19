Sonen Capital LLC Has $476,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sonen Capital LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $580.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1 %

NVDA stock opened at $726.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $204.21 and a twelve month high of $746.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $571.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

