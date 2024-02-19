Sonen Capital LLC Sells 232 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sonen Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
NYSE JNJ opened at $156.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 34.47%.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
