Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.72.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.
Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $30.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.77. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.
