STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $39.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.03. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAG Industrial news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other STAG Industrial news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

