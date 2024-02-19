State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 670 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 12,017.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RAMP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Trading Down 1.2 %

RAMP stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.07. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $42.66.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

