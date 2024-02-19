State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Vector Group by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vector Group by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vector Group by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group Price Performance

NYSE:VGR opened at $11.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.03. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $14.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on VGR

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vector Group

(Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.