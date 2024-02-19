State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $85.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $339.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEDG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.