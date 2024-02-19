State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Photronics were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Photronics Trading Down 1.2 %

PLAB opened at $33.42 on Monday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Further Reading

