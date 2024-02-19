State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 208.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 480.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 794.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur acquired 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,886.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $29.99 on Monday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

