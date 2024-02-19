State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 672 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1,272.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 160.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,502,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $134.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.92 and a 200 day moving average of $122.48. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.72 and a 12 month high of $139.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.47. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

