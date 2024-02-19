State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 8,154 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,278,000 after acquiring an additional 120,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,602,000 after buying an additional 291,066 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after buying an additional 1,690,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,167,000 after buying an additional 46,229 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,420,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,342,000 after buying an additional 126,439 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NWE opened at $48.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

NWE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

