State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials by 3,848.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MP Materials by 120.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 79.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of MP stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 2.50. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.