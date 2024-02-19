State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,150 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TBBK. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $149,605.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,647.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $44.05 on Monday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.