State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 42,004 Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of CXT stock opened at $58.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.38. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.77.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Crane NXT’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is presently 17.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

