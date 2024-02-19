State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 147.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.18. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $32.69.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $128.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.33 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBCF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

