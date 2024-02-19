State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.31 Million Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,847 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 206.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 826.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SITC opened at $14.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.59.

SITE Centers Cuts Dividend

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.81 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 49.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

