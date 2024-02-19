State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $45,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,487.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $390,627 over the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BL

BlackLine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BL opened at $57.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.10, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.61.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.