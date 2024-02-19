State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.34 Million Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Mercury Systems by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William L. Ballhaus purchased 3,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $100,000.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mercury Systems news, Director Barry R. Nearhos acquired 3,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $95,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $95,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Ballhaus bought 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $100,000.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,033.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 142,216 shares of company stock valued at $4,711,721. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.32. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

