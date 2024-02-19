State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.34 Million Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in WD-40 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $289.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,146.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Trading Down 1.2 %

WDFC opened at $261.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $163.82 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48 and a beta of -0.07.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 69.29%.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.