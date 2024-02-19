State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 349,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,731 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 19,462.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $263,705.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $263,705.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 621,497 shares of company stock worth $4,652,534. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

