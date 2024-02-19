State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 64.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $47.52 on Monday. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 155.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $29,664.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,892.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $29,664.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,892.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at $472,146.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,785 shares of company stock valued at $93,947. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

