State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,958 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 18.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 72.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,386 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $167,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567 shares in the company, valued at $23,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $36.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.39.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on THS

TreeHouse Foods Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.