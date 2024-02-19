State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 7,911 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 342.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 10,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSA

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE NSA opened at $36.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $44.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.51%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.