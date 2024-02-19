State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 44,814 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 135.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $65.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.90. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

