State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in EnerSys by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

EnerSys stock opened at $91.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

